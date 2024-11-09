Preston 'mega-bedsit' plan put on hold amid safety and privacy concerns

Councillors have put the brakes on plans to turn a former religious retreat house in Preston into 30 bedsits.

Members of the city council's planning committee were considering a controversial proposal for the conversion of the former Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre in Fulwood.

However, they have demanded more details from the firm behind the blueprint - and deferred their decision over whether to approve the development until the information is provided.

Sapphire Properties Investment Limited suggested in its application that the Sharoe Green Lane facility would be aimed at staff working at the nearby Royal Preston Hospital. However, the committee heard that there was no certainty over the future occupants of the “house in multiple occupation” (HMO).

Councillors aren't yet convinced about plans to convert the former Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre into bedsits (image: Google)

The meeting heard a litany of concerns from ward councillors and a nearby resident speaking on behalf of dozens of people who objected to the development.

Committee member Harry Landless branded the plans “a bit vague”.

“The type of people that are going to be using [the bedsits] - and the problems that may cause - is not sitting easy with me,” he said.

His committee colleague Naoimh McMahon said she was “disappointed” that neither a representative of the company, nor a planning agent, had addressed members and so enabled them to better scrutinise the proposal.

She added: “It’s ultimately the applicant’s responsibility that reasonable measures [regarding] crime prevention and security are implemented - and yet the applicant is not here to reassure us.”

Kath Talbot, who lives at a neighbouring property, said the bedsits would lead to “an invasion of my privacy - with a face at every window, on all floors, looking directly through my windows and across my property”.

She also told the committee that Sharoe Green Lane already had “many traffic problems” as a route serving “the hospital, [a] college, two large secondary schools, three primary schools, a nursery, church and shopping area”.

“Congestion and collisions are the norm and a nightmare for residents attempting to access driveways. Another 30 residents, plus visitors...would be horrendous,” Ms. Talbot added.

Sharoe Green ward councillor George Kulbacki said the conclusion reached by council planning officers - who had recommended approval of the HMO - that the scheme would not have an adverse impact on its neighbours was “conjecture” and dependent upon the building ultimately being well run.

“HMOs vary in size and the way they impact on the local community. Having 30+ people living in the property represents a sea change from a few Xaverian missionaries living in a retreat house,” Cllr Kulbacki said.

Fellow ward councillor Maxwell Green echoed the concerns expressed about traffic, which he said “backs up to such an extent that this whole area becomes gridlocked”.

He also warned of the potential impact of the plans on the drains - particularly if two people end up occupying each of the 30 rooms.

“There have been sewage…problems occurring on the site when it was inhabited by just three priests - 10 to 20 times more occupants poses a serious health concern,” Cllr Green said.

However, planning officer Jonathan Evans dismissed many of the issues raised. He said there was a “very high bar” for rejecting a planning application on the basis of highway issues

“[It] would have to have an extreme impact beyond the existing [situation]. I don't think [that] even in a worse case scenario, [where] 60 people moved in here and they all owned cars - which is unlikely - that [it] would have a severe impact [on] the existing highways infrastructure,” Mr. Evans explained.

He also suggested bedsit-dwellers would have better things to do than peer into neighbouring properties.

“There is…a bit of concern that everyone who moves in…would be stood at a widow, day and night, looking down at neighbours. It doesn't happen.

“Yes, people look out of windows, but…people don’t generally want to look into other people’s properties. We can’t control who’s going to move in here, but most people will have jobs; they will need to be in and out, they will have a life - they are not going to be constantly sat in the room, facing the window,” Mr. Evans added.

The application will be brought back before the committee next month.