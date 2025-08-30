Data revealing the number of asylum seekers housed temporarily in hotels across Lancashire, has been published by the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full list of the latest available data showing the number of asylum seekers housed temporarily in hotels across the UK by local authority has been made available.

The figures have been published by the Home Office and are for June 30 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Government has been criticised for using hotels Like The Metropole in Blackpool as temporary accoomdation.

The list is ordered alphabetically and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of asylum seekers housed in Lancashire hotels as of June 30 2025; (in brackets) number housed in hotels as of March 2025, with the change from March to June.

Blackburn with Darwen 0 (0; 0)

Blackpool 389 (218; +171)

Burnley 0 (0; 0)

Chorley 0 (0; 0)

Fylde 0 (0; 0)

Hyndburn 0 (0; 0)

Lancaster 0 (0; 0)

Pendle 0 (0; 0)

Ribble Valley 0 (0; 0)

Rossendale 0 (0; 0)

South Ribble 153 (108; +45)

Wyre 0 (0; 0)