Fylde veterans benefit from 'amazing generosity' as poppy appeal launches

Residents across Fylde are being told that the money raised by the annual poppy appeal makes “a real difference” to the lives of local veterans and their families.

That was the message from ex-Royal Navy submariner - and chairman of the St Annes, Lytham & Ansdell and Warton Royal British Legion - Lee Townsend at the launch of this year’s fundraising drive in the borough

“The generosity of Fylde residents never ceases to amaze me,” he said.

“Every year our volunteers go above and beyond -and every year our community responds with incredible support.

“Whether you can spare a pound or want to become a volunteer yourself, every contribution matters. We welcome anyone who wants to get involved – just visit the Royal British Legion website or find us on Facebook.”

The deputy mayor of Fylde, Coun Cheryl Little, joined representatives from the Royal British Legion at the Town Hall in St Annes on Thursday to mark the start of the appeal, which raises vital funds to support serving and veteran members of the armed forces and their families.

The three Royal British Legion branches in Fylde – St Annes-on-Sea, Lytham & Ansdell and Warton – have once again joined forces to ensure the maximum support reaches those who have served their country.

Local volunteers are already out in force across the borough, with collection points in shops, supermarkets and community venues making it easier than ever for residents to donate and receive their poppy.

Coun Little said: “It’s a tremendous honour to support the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal here in Fylde. The poppy is a symbol of remembrance for those who have died in conflict and a symbol of hope for a peaceful future and the rehabilitation of those affected by war.

“The dedication of our local Royal British Legion volunteers is truly inspiring, and I encourage everyone across our borough to wear their poppy with pride. Our armed forces community has given so much to our nation, and this is our opportunity to give something back and show our gratitude for their sacrifice.”

The appeal comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday on 9th November, when communities across Fylde will gather for services of remembrance. Details about the services taking place across Fylde can be found here.