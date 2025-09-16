'Fix the roads first!' Mixed reaction to Lancashire councillor's roundabout painting plan
Brian Moore, who is responsible for economic development and growth, made the comments during a wider debate about flags - and in the wake of the late summer trend for graffitiing the English flag on white road markings.
It is fair to say that the prospect provoked a mixed reaction on the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette Facebook pages. Here's a flavour of what you had to say on the subject:
Jeannette Ashby
Wouldn't it be better to use the energy to mend the roads first!
Dave Merry
That would be great. Pride in our country.
Andy Cole
Forgetting it almost certainly contravenes the law on road markings.
Nic Forshaw
We get rainbow crossings can’t get more distractive than that.
Stuart Conway
How about we fill in some potholes first?
Allan Mcneil
Cliff Pond
I could think of many, many better uses for the funds than this.
Elaine Easton
Maybe he was thinking to do something nice for the people, as we are wanting to display our flags. Only a thought...
Jon T Dalgleish
Anything but doing the actual work of government, eh?
Lorna Benn
That would be amazing.
Andrew Hodson
Great to see them tackling the big issues.
Steve Gadsby
Karl Halliday
Brilliant idea, [this] is something different from what we see at the moment.
Richard Tattersall
Well done that man!
Norman Ashton
Brilliant, let's get it done!
Marc Schmid
How much would that cost? We’re still waiting on some of the promises made in the election leaflets.
Tony Hall
Let him encourage the community - don't remove the ones that have been done already, win win.
Neil Pascoe
To demonstrate what precisely? To show that we are English patriots (not British for some reason - but I suppose Union Jacks are harder to paint). Or to promote some right-wing fixation about illegal immigration. Not all patriots (incl me) share that fixation and so it is a disgraceful misuse of a national symbol.
Andy Munro
Why not?? It is England after all and where we live - other countries have their flags painted on places and flying proud, why is it such an issue here? Oh wait all the snowflake weirdos who have no direction in life and think they run the country.
Tim Armit
So we either spend a huge amount of money fixing potholes or painting roundabouts. Well, it’s our council tax let's hope safety beats stupidity.
Dave Hatfield
They need to paint instructions about giving way to the right as seems most have forgot that .
Gmp car sales
Sounds good to me.
Christopher Matthew
Doesn't it seem a little disrespectful for a national symbol to be trodden (or driven) underfoot (undertyre)?
David Hatton
Sorry I thought they were trying to save money - this is the problem with a one-policy party.
Jillian Womack
All the way yes, there's rainbow flags painted on floor.
Mark Bradley
Sort the potholes out.
Kev Birkett
These roundabouts look much more noticeable, there is nothing wrong with them.
John Haines
Why we doing all these flags again?
Shaun Brookes
The flags on roundabouts are disrespectful, we shouldn't be driving over sad looking flags. There are 3 tragic looking roundabouts in my ward, all potentially distracting drivers near places where children play. If you've got time to do that, I can find you a community project that would make better use of your time.
David Beattie
I thought they were trying to spend less money.
Stuart Finch
Instead of causing division and stoking hate, how about sorting out the actual road markings that are worn away? Then move onto the potholes that are bigger than the void between Reform UK councillors’ ears.
Matthew J Holder
Phil Dodd
Fix the roads first!
Alan-John Muir
Great! Everything else is falling apart in this world but at least Lancashire can have some tragic roundabouts. How about getting on and fixing local issues.
Janette McCarty
I think many of us would prefer to see road markings and zebra crossings repainted. Stop wasting valuable tax payers money on childish ideas and do the work your meant to do - keep people safe on the roads!
Tony Hall
Janette McCarty like they do with the crossings in Blackpool in the Pride rainbow colours.
Mark Danson
This is wrong all roads should be devoid of unofficial symbols or paintings. including NHS and LGB. The roads are confusing enough to gain money for fines.
John Corless
A good idea but who’s going to pay for it? More taxpayers’ money wasted again.
John Poulton
This flag stuff is so boring!