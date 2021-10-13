Work gets under way on new £7m Lancashire care home

Work on the three-storey, 45-bed care home, which will replace the current Bowgreave Rise Home for Older People, will be completed first. This modern home will provide specialised support for people with dementia along with mainstream residential facilities.

Once the building work is finished and the services fully operational, the existing home will be demolished to make way for a new extra care building. Comprising of 65 one and two bedroomed apartments, the extra care building will provide a new, flexible form of support for older people and people with disabilities to meet people’s care needs as they change over time.

The cabinet members for adult social care and environment and climate change were joined by representatives from The Eric Wright Group, whose construction arm has been commissioned to build the new facilities, at a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of the project.

At a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of work on a new £7m care home in Garstang were, from left, Tim Brice, project manager of Eric Wright Construction, Jill Maun, registered care manager Bowgreave Rise, Scott Delaney operation manager of Eric Wright Construction, Eric Wright MD John Hartnett, County Councillor Shaun Turner and County Councillor Graham Gooch

“It’s great that the new home will be operational before the current one closes. Staff will move to the new home to ensure a continuity of care for residents who move across. The extra care facility will provide a different type of support to meet people’s needs as they change over time.

“We consulted care home residents, staff, local people and other health and care organisations and we’ve taken their views onboard before building the facilities to meet their care needs.”

Eric Wright Construction is part of the Eric Wright Group based at Bamber Bridge and has previously worked with the county council on several projects.

Work on the new care home is due to be completed by spring 2023.