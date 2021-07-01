First look inside Garstang's new look Aldi as the store reopens today

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £500m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

As well as a fresh new look and increased space, new easy to browse freezers have been installed.

The store employs 34 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create an additional six jobs.

Aldi Store Manager Duncan McIlwraith said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“Customers will notice a few small changes throughout the store to align with social distancing guidelines, ensuring we keep our community safe, and we thank you for the co-operation in ensuring the safety of both our colleagues and customers”.

