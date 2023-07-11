News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

This is what Preston's latest new apartment block will do to views of the city's skyline

A 19-storey apartment block overlooking Preston's plush new university square was granted planning permission last week.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

As the Post reported, a planning officer at Preston City Council said that there was "nothing like [it]" in that corner of the city.

As part of the application, an exercise was carried out to determine the impact that the 120-dwelling building – at the junction of Moor Lane and Walker Street - would have on various different views of the Preston horizon.

These pictures show - and their descriptions explain - how the new block will appear depending on the direction in which you are looking towards it.

A computer image of how the new building will look (image: Buttress Architects )

1. Moor Lane apartments.jpg

A computer image of how the new building will look (image: Buttress Architects ) Photo: Buttress Architects

Photo Sales
The illustration shows that from the junction of North Road and Walker Street, only the upper storeys of the tower section will be seen beyond the intervening built form (The Light Apartments). The podium (five-storey section of the new block) will be completely screened other buildings.

2. Junction of North Road (A6) and Walker Street

The illustration shows that from the junction of North Road and Walker Street, only the upper storeys of the tower section will be seen beyond the intervening built form (The Light Apartments). The podium (five-storey section of the new block) will be completely screened other buildings. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google

Photo Sales
From Corporation Street, where it intersects with the A59, there would be views towards the upper storeys of the tower beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium would be completely screened by intervening buildings.

3. Corporation Street

From Corporation Street, where it intersects with the A59, there would be views towards the upper storeys of the tower beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium would be completely screened by intervening buildings. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google

Photo Sales
From Pitt Street, there will be some partial views towards the development where the upper storeys of the tower will be visible beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium will be completely screened.

4. Pitt Street, adjacent Lancashire County Hall

From Pitt Street, there will be some partial views towards the development where the upper storeys of the tower will be visible beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium will be completely screened. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonPreston City Council