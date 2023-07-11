A 19-storey apartment block overlooking Preston's plush new university square was granted planning permission last week.

As the Post reported, a planning officer at Preston City Council said that there was "nothing like [it]" in that corner of the city.

As part of the application, an exercise was carried out to determine the impact that the 120-dwelling building – at the junction of Moor Lane and Walker Street - would have on various different views of the Preston horizon.

These pictures show - and their descriptions explain - how the new block will appear depending on the direction in which you are looking towards it.

1 . Moor Lane apartments.jpg A computer image of how the new building will look (image: Buttress Architects ) Photo: Buttress Architects Photo Sales

2 . Junction of North Road (A6) and Walker Street The illustration shows that from the junction of North Road and Walker Street, only the upper storeys of the tower section will be seen beyond the intervening built form (The Light Apartments). The podium (five-storey section of the new block) will be completely screened other buildings. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google Photo Sales

3 . Corporation Street From Corporation Street, where it intersects with the A59, there would be views towards the upper storeys of the tower beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium would be completely screened by intervening buildings. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google Photo Sales

4 . Pitt Street, adjacent Lancashire County Hall From Pitt Street, there will be some partial views towards the development where the upper storeys of the tower will be visible beyond existing built form closer in the view. The podium will be completely screened. Photo: The Environment Partnership/Google Photo Sales