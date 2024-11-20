Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A listed building in Preston city centre will have to be demolished in the wake of a fire that wrecked the property next door.

A huge blaze broke out in premises at 131 Church Street last Tuesday. The fire was so intense that buildings occupying the plot have had to be flattened.

That work is expected to be completed on Thursday, but Preston City Council has now revealed an adjoining Grade II-listed building at number 131a - which currently houses the Aliz takeaway - will also have to come down, because of the damage done to it. Coupled with the loss of its structurally-supporting next door neighbour, the premises have been left at risk of collapse.

The gap left by the demolition of the fire-wrecked building on Church Street - and it will soon get bigger

The four-storey building was first listed back in 1979, because of its heritage as a likely early 19th-century warehouse. Historic England highlights a range of notable architectural features, which will now be lost.

Parts of Church Street will remain closed until all of the demolition work has finished, with the aim being to reopen the full length of the street as soon as possible.

The authority says that while it is committed to its legal duty to preserve heritage assets, the effects of the fire and the loss of structural support from the neighbouring property have caused the listed building to become “unrestrained”.

The listed building to the right of the unplanned gap on Church Street will itself soon bite the dust

Coun Amber Afzal, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: "We are extremely relieved that there were no casualties following the incident, especially now that we have been able to clearly assess the full extent of the damage to several properties in the vicinity.

“We thank the emergency services and other agencies involved so far for their swift actions and dedication to ensuring public safety.”