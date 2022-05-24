Preston Tory candidate quits after tweet about the "creamy, buttery" smell of girls aged 16-23

The post, from Ribbleton ward candidate Jonty Campbell, was condemned by senior Conservative figures in the city.

A screenshot of the message also went viral, being retweeted thousands of times - to a chorus of criticism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vote count for the Preston City Council elections at the Guild Hall earlier this month - Jonty Campbell stood in the Ribbleton ward

In a statement, Andrew Pratt, chair of the Preston Conservative Association, said: “[Jonty Campbell] has resigned from the Conservative Party and no longer holds any committee position.

“The language and opinions about women and girls are totally unacceptable. They will not be tolerated in any form.”

The tweet, posted on Saturday evening, read: “Here’s the thing with girls 22 or under, they smell massively different to a girl of 28. Girls 16 to, say, 23, have this creamy, buttery, slightly sweet smell that is unbelievably magnetic.”

His account was set to private as of Sunday and had been deleted altogether by Monday morning.

Mr. Campbell had previously been listed as deputy chair of campaigning for Preston Conservatives.

Cllr John Potter, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Preston City Council, said that the affair should be a wake-up call for the Conservative Party in the city.

“The local Tories should look into their candidate selection procedures.

“I’ve been a councillor for nearly 12 years and I still have to be assessed again before I attempt re-election next year.”

Cllr Sue Whittam, leader of the Tory opposition group on the authority - and who was not involved in selecting candidates for the local elections - yesterday said of Jonty Campbell’s comments that “nobody should be posting stuff like that.”

Mr. Campbell stood for election in the safe Labour seat of Ribbleton on 5th May - the sixth time in eight years that he has attempted to secure a place on the authority. He received 251 votes, losing to veteran Labour councillor Jonathan Saksensa.