Preston City Council last week marked the start of the building phase of its flagship “Animate” project on the site of the former indoor market and multi-storey car park.As part of the announcement, the authority revealed that the development will now cost £45m - up from the £41m estimate when its planning committee gave the green light to the attraction last March.The town hall has now told the Post that inflation and the resultant rising cost of materials are behind the near-10 percent increase.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said that build costs for Animate had leapt “due to the unprecedented rise in inflation and construction supplies that is being felt across the UK”.

It is estimated that the leisure and restaurant development will create 140 jobs and generate around £7m a year for the local economy

“This was factored into the decision taken by council to proceed with the development and it is anticipated the scheme will be complete in less than two years.

“Once opened, the complex will create over 140 jobs for the local community, increase footfall to the city centre’s day and night time trade, and significantly boost the local economy,” the spokesperson added.

Confirmed outlets for the site so far include an eight-screen Arc Cinema and a 16-lane Hollywood Bowl. Late last year, it was announced that Italian restaurant chain Zizzi, Latin American bar and restaurant Las Iguanas and world buffet operator Cosmo would all be taking on units in the complex, while street food outlets will also form a key part of the new city centre offering.

Minutes of the October 2022 council meeting at which the financing of the scheme was agreed state that six conditions of a development and funding agreement with Maple Grove Developments had to be satisfied before work could commence.

The Arc Cinema will occupy the largest spot in the new Animate complex.