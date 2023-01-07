Nine pictures showing progress so far on Preston's new cinema and leisure complex
Work on Preston’s long-awaited cinema, restaurant and leisure development is well under way, Lancashire Post pictures reveal.
Shovels went into the ground on the site of the “Animate” project late last year after Preston City Council agreed the financing of its flagship £41m scheme.
While the building itself is yet to take shape, our cameras found extensive preparatory work in progress on the plot, whch housed the city’s old indoor market and multi-storey car park until both were demolished in 2019.
When planning permission was granted for the development in March 2022, it was estimated that it could be open as soon as 2024. While no firm completion date has yet been announced, the site is now a hive of activity – as photographer Neil Cross discovered.