A Traveller caravan site could be built on fields near a swish new housing estate in Whittle-le-Woods.

Chorley Council is considering an application for a 7 pitch caravan site for Traveller families, off Town Lane.

The land, wedged between the A6 and M61 motorway, is currently unused. It sits next to a new housing estate with mostly detached, executive homes.

Chorley Council are considering a planning application for a 7 pitch Traveller family caravan site off Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods | Google

A total of 79 objections have been submitted by residents who oppose plans for the new Traveller site.

Some argue the caravan site would affect house prices in the area, including new builds which can sell for up to £500,000 for a three-bedroom property.

Others have said they will “move away” from the area if the application is granted.

“If this gets passed, I will be moving away”

One angry resident said: “We have spent thousands of pounds to live in this pretty village and it could be ruined by sticking a traveller site slap bang in the middle of it.

“Quite frankly how this has not already been thrown out is an insult to the people who live locally around here. If this gets passed, I will be moving away.”

The land, wedged between the A6 and M61 motorway, is currently unused. It sits next to a new housing estate with mostly detached homes. | Google

Another objection, from a local property valuer, says: “Firstly, we as locals have recently been subject to a number of antisocial activities related to unauthorised camps in our village.

“The instatement of a permanent camp will attract more travellers under permitted visitor stays under 3 months with their own vehicles.

“This will cause unprecedented stress to the local area.

“Lastly, the properties in the local area have been purchased for a good amount, it is unfair to subject these homes to down valuing subject to a travellers camp being located NEXT DOOR.

“This is simply unreasonable. If houses had been built this would not effect the value of the properties, however a traveller camp will effect these costs by a minimum of 25% (I am an experienced property valuer).”

Chorley Council is considering an application for a 7 pitch caravan site for Traveller families, off Town Lane in Whittle-le-Woods | Google

Others expressed concern over contaminated land, saying the site has been used to dump contaminated waste in the past, with some suggesting this waste was radioactive.

“There is a real danger that disturbance of the site could lead to the water streams becoming contaminated,” said one resident.

Residents have also expressed concern that dozens of objections submitted to the Council have since been ‘removed’ from its planning website.

Council statement

Gayle Wootton, director of Property and Planning at Chorley Council said: “We have received an application for the change of use of land to the east of 48 Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, to form a 7-pitch traveller family caravan site.

“The application is currently at the consultation stage, with information available on our planning portal.

“Anyone can comment on planning applications, and we actively encourage people to share their views as feedback relating to planning matters informs our decision-making process.

"However, at this moment we are unable to accept the submission of any comments through the website due to a system upgrade which is affecting all planning applications, not just this one.

“We anticipate that this work should be completed by end of Wednesday, June 19, 2024. In the meantime, please send any comments via email to [email protected]

Council takes down public objections due to fears of ‘racist’ content

Ms Wootton added: “The council has a statutory duty under the Equality Act not to publish any comments that target a particular individual or community based upon protected characteristics.

“As such all public comments on this application received to date have been removed from the website and will now be reviewed to ensure we do not breach the law.

