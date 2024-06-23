Last-minute bid to save luxury Preston housing development next to golf course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planned luxury housing estate alongside Preston Golf Course has been kept out of the rough – with just days to spare before planning permission would have expired.

The exclusive enclave of 10 five and six-bedroomed properties – on unused land to the south of the Fulwood Hall Lane facility – was given the go-ahead by Preston City Council in June 2021.

The approval came with a standard condition that work must start within three years, but the blueprint is yet to get off the drawing board – meaning the permission would have lapsed on 28th June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land to the south of the golf course was first earmarked for housing more than five years ago (image: Google)

A series of other conditions stipulated a raft of requirements that must be fulfilled before the development could commence.

With no sign of these being completed before the end of the month, the applicant, Imperial Fairway Limited, made a pitch to town hall planners to put the project back on course.

It requested permission to be allowed to begin construction of the kerbline around the entrance to the development before conditions relating to issues including road safety, drainage, energy efficiency and biodiversity had been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In giving the green light to the change, the city council has enabled what will count as “a lawful start” to be made on the site – preventing the original planning permission from expiring and the whole process having to be restarted from scratch.

A previous plan for a dozen dwellings on the plot was approved back in 2019 before an amended vision was given the nod two years later. Established woodland and hedgerows on the site will be retained “where appropriate”, according to the 2021 permission – and the golf course itself will be unaffected.

A report by planning officer Jonathan Evans noted that the principle of development on the site – classed as an “area of major open space” within Preston’s local plan – had already been established with the granting of the previous approvals. He concluded that the requested changes to the previously agreedconditions were “acceptable”.

A planning statement which accompanied the application to vary the timing for the discharge of those conditions states: “This change does not alter the fundamental reason for the inclusion of the conditions…and can be completed without harming their integrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad