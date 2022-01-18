Lancashire library reopens after three-month project to make it greener

Improvements are set to cut the library’s Co2 emissions by eight tonnes per year, and include new solar panels, an air source heat pump and replacement of traditional lighting with LEDs. The library’s layout has also been refreshed.

Library opening hours, services available on the site and rules on library fines have returned to normal.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Reducing Co2 emissions at our libraries is absolutely crucial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solar panels on the roof of Garstang Library, which has reopened after a three-month programme of work to make it more environmentally-friendly

“We all need to take steps to tackle climate change and the measures to make Garstang Library more energy efficient are a key part of our plans.

“The layout improvements will also make visiting the library an even better experience.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this closure has caused and thank people for their patience over the last three months.”

The Garstang Library improvements are part of a drive to make council buildings more energy efficient, which has seen similar work begin at Leyland Library and Coal Clough Library in Burnley.

The interior of Garstang Library, which has been 'refreshed' as part of a three-month programme of work to make it more environmentally-friendly

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face.

“Like every organisation, we have to play our part and making our council buildings as environmentally friendly as possible is crucial.

“These improvements mean we now have a greener Garstang Library, cutting its carbon footprint massively while improving the service.

“We’re making similar improvements at other libraries as part of this Government-funded scheme.”

For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.