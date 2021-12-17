This is why Leyland Library will be closed until spring 2022

Leyland Library and Coal Clough Library are closing for green improvements and essential maintenance work from today (Friday 17 December).

The work will include installation of measures to reduce the buildings' carbon footprint and repairs to the roofs.

These measures include converting the traditional lighting to LEDs, installing air source heat pumps to replace the current heating systems, and fitting solar panels to the roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The improvements will reduce the CO2 emissions at Leyland Library by 7.3 tonnes per year and the Coal Clough Library emissions by 6.3 tonnes per year.

These libraries will remain closed until the improvements are completed in spring 2022.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Cabinet Member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause.

"It's crucial that we maintain the roofs of these buildings and make them more environmentally friendly. A lot of work needs to be carried out as part of the improvements and it would be too much of a safety risk to leave them open to the public while this is being done.

Leyland Library will close for "green improvements and essential maintenance work" (Credit: Google)

"We've increased borrowing limits and waived fines at these libraries while they are closed. People can also use our excellent online library services, or a nearby alternative, until the work is completed."

Books can be returned to any other Lancashire library, renewed in person, by phone, or online during this time.

- Lostock Hall is the nearest alternative library for Leyland customers.

- Burnley Central is the nearest alternative library for Coal Clough customers.

The number of items that can be borrowed from Leyland and Coal Clough libraries has been increased from 20 to 40 in the lead up to the closures.

Fines for overdue loans from these libraries will be waived while the buildings are shut.

County Coun Shaun Turner, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "This Government-funded scheme is a key part of our plans to make our libraries more energy-efficient.

"The county council operates a lot of buildings from libraries and offices to care homes and it's important we do all we can to make them more environmentally friendly.

"Making investments like this in our existing buildings and ensuring any future ones are greener will really have a positive impact on climate change as well as helping us to achieve carbon net zero."

You can renew books online at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries, in person, or by phone via the 24-hour automated service on 0300 123 6704 (library card number and PIN required). Y

You can also call the Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 6703.

Final library reopening dates for Leyland and Coal Clough have not yet been confirmed.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.