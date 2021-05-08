Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Wyre results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.
Across the eight divisions in Wyre, there was no change of political persuasion - with the borough remaining Conservative-dominated, save for the Labour's retention of the Fleetwood East seat held by Lorraine Beavers.
All of the seats in the borough were retained by incumbents.
Here are Wyre's full results.
Con - 7
Lab - 1
Key
INC - incumbent
CM - cabinet member
GL - party group leader
CLEVELEYS EAST (CON HOLD)
Matt Hanley - Green Party - 152
Andrea Kay (INC) - Conservative Party - 1214
Terry Lees - Labour Party - 820
Lee Taylor-Jack - Liberal Democrats 81
CLEVELEYS SOUTH AND CARLTON (CON HOLD)
Barbara Mead-Mason - Green Party - 234
Holly Swales - Labour Party - 1204
Alan Vincent (INC) - Conservative Party - 2356
Teresa Wilson - Liberal Democrats -179
FLEETWOOD EAST (LAB HOLD)
Lorraine Beavers (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 1740
Gerry Blaikie - Liberal Democrats - 43
Brian Crawford - Independent - 351
Susan Hunt - Conservative Party - 869
Michael Pickton - Green Party - 127
Paul Sandham - Reform UK -102
FLEETWOOD WEST AND CLEVELEYS WEST (CON HOLD)
Stephen Clarke (INC) - Conservative Party - 1974
Adam Diver - Independent - 362
Cheryl Raynor - Labour Party - 1234
Amy Stanning - Liberal Democrats - 45
John Warnock - Green Party - 127
POULTON-LE-FYLDE (CON HOLD)
Alf Clempson (INC) - Conservative Party - 3001
Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats -122
Nicky Sharkey - Green Party - 257
Natalya Stone - Labour Party - 923
THORNTON AND HAMBLETON (CON HOLD)
Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats - 153
Andy Meredith - Labour Party - 843
John Shedwick (INC) - Conservative Party - 2640
WYRE RURAL CENTRAL (CON HOLD)
Bethany Frost - Liberal Democrats - 98
Richard Johnson - Labour Party - 740
Matthew Salter (INC) - Conservative Party - 2513
Susan White - Green Party - 382
WYRE RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)
Jonathan Binnie - Social Democratic Party - 45
Nicholas Danby - Green Party - 430
David Gale - Labour Party - 840
Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats - 223
Shaun Turner (INC & CM) - Conservative Party - 3309