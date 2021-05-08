Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Wyre results

Wyre has sent all the same faces back to County Hall

The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.

Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.

Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.

Across the eight divisions in Wyre, there was no change of political persuasion - with the borough remaining Conservative-dominated, save for the Labour's retention of the Fleetwood East seat held by Lorraine Beavers.

All of the seats in the borough were retained by incumbents.

Here are Wyre's full results.

Con - 7

Lab - 1

Key

INC - incumbent

CM - cabinet member

GL - party group leader

CLEVELEYS EAST (CON HOLD)

Matt Hanley - Green Party - 152

Andrea Kay (INC) - Conservative Party - 1214

Terry Lees - Labour Party - 820

Lee Taylor-Jack - Liberal Democrats 81

CLEVELEYS SOUTH AND CARLTON (CON HOLD)

Barbara Mead-Mason - Green Party - 234

Holly Swales - Labour Party - 1204

Alan Vincent (INC) - Conservative Party - 2356

Teresa Wilson - Liberal Democrats -179

FLEETWOOD EAST (LAB HOLD)

Lorraine Beavers (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 1740

Gerry Blaikie - Liberal Democrats - 43

Brian Crawford - Independent - 351

Susan Hunt - Conservative Party - 869

Michael Pickton - Green Party - 127

Paul Sandham - Reform UK -102

FLEETWOOD WEST AND CLEVELEYS WEST (CON HOLD)

Stephen Clarke (INC) - Conservative Party - 1974

Adam Diver - Independent - 362

Cheryl Raynor - Labour Party - 1234

Amy Stanning - Liberal Democrats - 45

John Warnock - Green Party - 127

POULTON-LE-FYLDE (CON HOLD)

Alf Clempson (INC) - Conservative Party - 3001

Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats -122

Nicky Sharkey - Green Party - 257

Natalya Stone - Labour Party - 923

THORNTON AND HAMBLETON (CON HOLD)

Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats - 153

Andy Meredith - Labour Party - 843

John Shedwick (INC) - Conservative Party - 2640

WYRE RURAL CENTRAL (CON HOLD)

Bethany Frost - Liberal Democrats - 98

Richard Johnson - Labour Party - 740

Matthew Salter (INC) - Conservative Party - 2513

Susan White - Green Party - 382

WYRE RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)

Jonathan Binnie - Social Democratic Party - 45

Nicholas Danby - Green Party - 430

David Gale - Labour Party - 840

Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats - 223