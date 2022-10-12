Visitors to the high street were shocked at the sight of the young couple camped outside the empty BHS store in Fishergate, amid a jumble of clothes, bedding and overflowing shopping bags stuffed with their last possessions.

Preston City Council said efforts have been made to help the pair – including the provision of temporary accommodation – but they have sadly chosen not to accept the support offered to them.

The couple have now reportedly left the area and the pavement outside the BHS has been cleared.

Preston City Council said support workers had reached out to the couple to help them but they have since left the area

“We can’t force people to accept our help”

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “Our Council officers spoke to the couple, presenting options including temporary accommodation, in conjunction with partners.

“This approach is always offered but we can’t force people to accept the help that is available.

“Following an initial assessment via the Foxton Centre last week, options were considered for the couple but a follow up appointment arranged for Monday didn’t taken place due to lack of attendance.

The couple had set up camp outside the former BHS store in Fishergate, Preston

“The outreach team has been trying for some time to get the couple to engage, with limited success.

“We understand the couple have since left the site and the area has been cleared.

"While the Council has a duty to other users of the high street, homelessness and rough sleeping is also a wider issue where a longer term solution is needed, involving more than just the local authority.”

The Foxton Centre works with street sleepers on a weekly basis and encourages the use of support services. It was one of the first organisations to adopt a ‘Housing First’ approach to help meet the needs of the homeless in Preston.

It also offers a community cafe and day centre where people can get a hot meal, shower, get warm and access help and resources.