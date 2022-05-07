Fire crews from Leyland, Chorley and Bamber Bridge were called to the leisure centre in Water Street yesterday (Friday, May 6), as well as Sunday (May 1), after fears there had been a chlorine gas leak.

On both occasions, visitors had to be evacuated whilst firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and rubber gauntlets entered the building to investigate.

It has now been established that no chlorine leak occurred, but the sensor which detects the gas was found to be faulty and had activated the alarm.

All Seasons Leisure Centre in Water Street was closed due to a faulty chlorine gas sensor

Chorley Council, who operate the leisure centre, say they have ordered a new sensor and this will be fitted whilst the centre remains closed over the weekend.

It said All Seasons is likely to reopen on Monday (May 9) or Tuesday (May 10).

A Council spokesman said: “People may have noticed we have had to evacuate visitors a couple of times over the past week.

“This has been due to the chlorine gas sensor being activated – on each occasion there has not been a chlorine gas leak and we have now identified the equipment as being faulty.

“We have ordered a new sensor that we are hoping to have in place on Monday. We can then re-open once that work has been completed.

"We will update everyone at the start of next week but it maybe Tuesday morning before we re-open.

“We appreciate your patience and hope you understand that everyone’s safety needs to come first.”

The Council added that those wishing to swim over the weekend can visit Brinscall Baths, where extra swimming sessions will be made available between 8am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.