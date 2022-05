All Seasons Leisure Centre in Water Street was closed to the public on Friday (May 6).

This was reportedly due to a “mechanical problem”.

“We are working to resolve this as soon as possible, but we anticipate the closure may extend into the weekend,” a spokesman said.

‌“We apologise to our members and customers, and we will update when we have information on the centre re-opening to the public.”

Chorley Council has been approached for more information.