Bid to build apartment block on well-known Chorley building
Chorley Council’s planning committee will meet this evening (Tuesday 10th) to discuss the proposal for the building, which closed down in 2019.
If approved, the redundant facility - which stands alongside the town’s police station on St. Thomas’s Road - will be levelled to make way for a 12-floor tower, containing 52 flats and three commercial units.
The new building would be approximately 42m tall at its highest point and would, according to the planning application, “be of a modern design incorporating inset balconies, penthouse balcony areas and a communal roof garden”.
Four objections have been lodged to the plans, including concerns over the height of the building and a lack of parking provision. It was also suggested that the former court should be redeveloped as part of a single project incorporating the police station.
The meeting will take place in Chorley Town Hall - just yards away from the building under discussion - at 6.30pm.
