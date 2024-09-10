Bid to build apartment block on well-known Chorley building

Councillors are set to decide whether Chorley Magistrates’ Court can be knocked down and replaced with an apartment block.

Chorley Council’s planning committee will meet this evening (Tuesday 10th) to discuss the proposal for the building, which closed down in 2019.

If approved, the redundant facility - which stands alongside the town’s police station on St. Thomas’s Road - will be levelled to make way for a 12-floor tower, containing 52 flats and three commercial units.

The long-vacant Chorley Magistrates' Court | National World

The new building would be approximately 42m tall at its highest point and would, according to the planning application, “be of a modern design incorporating inset balconies, penthouse balcony areas and a communal roof garden”.

Four objections have been lodged to the plans, including concerns over the height of the building and a lack of parking provision. It was also suggested that the former court should be redeveloped as part of a single project incorporating the police station.

The meeting will take place in Chorley Town Hall - just yards away from the building under discussion - at 6.30pm.