Several “interested parties” have enquired about taking over a century-old building that stands at the entrance to one of Preston’s flagship parks, the Lancashire Post can reveal.

Haslam Lodge has been boarded up for around 18 months, having historically been occupied by the keeper of Haslam Park.

That set-up came to an end several years ago when the role was scrapped, but the distinctive red-brick structure subsequently had ordinary residential tenants until the last of them passed away.

Haslam Lodge has a future - but it has not yet been decided as what | James Reader

Preston City Council, which owns the unlisted building, told the Post it has received numerous enquiries from organisations wanting to occupy the building, but that it was too early to say of them whether any of them would be progressed.

However, a senior councillor scotched social media rumours that the lodge – which pre-dates the park’s opening in 1912 – could be demolished.

Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety, was responding to a question from Lea and Larches ward councillor Mark Jewell.

He said that “discussions” had been held in recent weeks with a charity interested in leasing the building, but added that that the authority was also “open to other options” – and floated the idea of a use connected to the possible introduction of cricket wickets on Haslam Park.

Haslam Lodge used to be home to the park's keeper - but that job has long since been scrapped | James Reader

“It’s on our radar [and]…we want it to come back into some kind of use,” Cllr Bailey said of the lodge.

But he added that any proposal would have to be “realistic” and also stressed that “significant funding” could be required to restore the property to “a decent standard”. The exact level of investment needed would depend on the future use ultimately chosen for the building, councillors heard.

“In terms of the actual structural integrity…the building is pretty sound, but obviously it does still need quite a lot of work doing to it,” Cllr Bailey said.

In a statement to the Post after the meeting, a spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “We can confirm that we have received expressions of interest from interested parties, but it is too early to make any formal statement about the future of Haslam Lodge, regarding any future occupation, or repairs required to bring the property up to a standard suitable for lease.”