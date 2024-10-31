There are calls for a vacant council-owned building in a picturesque part of Preston to be rented out as a family home - before it goes to rack and ruin.

Haslam Lodge was historically occupied by the keeper of Haslam Park, at whose entrance gates it stands. It is understood that the arrangement ended several years ago when the dedicated maintenance role was scrapped.

Since then, the property is believed to have been leased as an ordinary dwelling, whose tenants have been unconnected with the upkeep of the park - but earlier this year, it was boarded up.

Now looking worse for wear and with its garden recently vandalised, the deterioration in the appearance of the landmark building has not gone unnoticed by park users.

Chris Smith, a member of the Friends of Haslam Park group, told the Lancashire Post there was no reason to allow the property to lie empty - and a clear risk of doing so.

“If you leave a building like that empty, it becomes a wreck - and then the inevitable happens,” he warned.

Chris also said there would be no lack of interest from potential tenants if Preston City Council put the premises - at the end of Haslam Park’s famous tree-lined avenue - back up for rent.

“People have been saying on social media that they'd love to live there - so why not give them the opportunity?

“It’s a typical home of its time, with decent-sized rooms, - and it’s in a great location, if you don't mind people being able to walk up and down outside all the time,” Chris added.

The property pre-dates the park, which opened in 1912.

Another park user who did not want to be named, said the lodge is “an historic landmark in this area of Preston” - and deserves to be well looked after.

Haslam Lodge pictured in 1910 - two years before the park opened and long before tree-lined avenue had sprung up (image: Preston Digital Archive)

“The park is such an asset and a joy to everyone and it's so sad to see this house, which dates back to the first days of the park, boarded up like this. This seems to be an up and coming area just round here at the moment and I'm sure something could be done.

“As it is, I'm fearful for its future and I'm just waiting for it to be burned down, which, strangely, seems to be happening to some of the finest buildings all over the city.”

St Joseph's Orphanage and the former Odeon cinema have both been destroyed by fire in recent years.

A spokesperson for Preston City Council told the Post: “Haslam Lodge has been vacant since the previous tenant sadly passed away.

“The property has been secured and is being looked after under the council’s property portfolio whilst the council considers potential future usage.”