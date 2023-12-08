Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle has defended his recent visit to Israel and the West Bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Hoyle, who is also the Speaker of the House of Commons, made the journey last month in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While he visited both territories, many people are under the impression he only visited Israel, and the trip has been criticised by dozens on social media, with people calling for him to resign from his politically-neutral position as Speaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Tweet said: “Totally unacceptable for Lindsay Hoyle to visit Israel right now”.

Another said: “Why was Lindsay Hoyle on a trip to Israel??? Why is the Speaker of the House of Commons NOT acting impartially over this?”

Posts on X (Twitter) are also said to be causing consternation among constituents in Chorley, with some people concerned about how local race relations could be affected by the lack of understanding over the trip.

One Muslim man, Shaz Malik from the Chorley Taxi Association, called for calm.

Speaker of the Commons, Lindsay Hoyle (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In our Chorley Borough, it is crucial to avoid any misunderstandings and prevent the division of our community due to the content shared on X.

"We, as individuals, must stand together and demonstrate unity to show solidarity among our smaller communities, refusing to be entangled in any conflicts.”

What Sir Lindsay said in full:

When approached by the Post over concerns in Chorley and online, Sir Lindsay defended his position, saying Speakers from other countries have made similar trips.

He said: “It is extremely disturbing and upsetting to witness the scale of suffering that is taking place in Gaza with thousands of innocent civilians already killed or injured. Likewise, I was truly appalled by the attack instigated by Hamas on 7th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These events underline the crucial importance of reaching a peace settlement, not just to end the current hostilities but to provide a basis for a permanent peaceful solution based on a two-state scenario. My trip to both the West Bank and Israel was aimed at promoting this message, urging both sides to put an end to violence and seek a peace settlement.

My visit involved travelling to Ramallah in the West Bank where I held bilateral meetings with Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority and Rawhi Fattoush, former Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council. I expressed my condolences for the civilians killed, discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the importance of making progress towards peace.

"I visited Israel and a village affected by the terror attack on 7th October. I offered my sincere condolences to the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and the people of Israel. I also used this opportunity to promote the same message about the importance of working towards a peace settlement.