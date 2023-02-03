While many know him as the Speaker of the House of Commons who ingests humour with his wit-laced putdowns, he took time out of his busy schedule to inform Post readers of a little more. From a lover of all things sport, to animals and trying to get King Charles to visit the people of Chorley, the 65-year-old British politician who has put many Prime Ministers in their place, shows no signs of relinquishing his 2019 seat as he still has "lots to do". Just like Larry the Number 10 cat, Sir Lindsay has Attlee the Speaker's Cat - a brown tabby Maine Coon who is named after former Labour PM Clement Attlee, and even has his own Twitter feed. However the two felines are far from friends as Sir Lindsay says "He doesn't like him". Other pets include a tortoise called Maggie after the late Margaret Thatcher which he jests has a "hard shell not for turning" and Boris - an African grey parrot that shouts "order order" and "what you doing?".

Speaking of his love for Chorley, he said: "I have always lived in Chorley and have a love of Rugby league, Warrington in particular, and II am a Bolton Wanderers fan and of course Chorley FC. I always try to help good causes such as Inspire Chorley Youth Zone (a purpose built facility for the town's young people). Being the MP is about helping people and businesses. It's always about being home in Chorley and I always try to come home every weekend. I have a great job, but home is still Chorley."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle

What is his favourite thing about his hometown?

"I always say it's the people. Coming from the north we are more friendly kind of people. We like talking to each other, teasing each other. I would sooner have a bit of fun and be happy then miserable and bossy all the time. I love being the MP for Chorley and am very lucky to be the speaker on top of it. We still have stuff to do and I am still as excited as the first day I got elected. For the people of Chorley we have got the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla in May and I am asking myself - what's Chorley's role in that? Can we get the King to visit Chorley? That is what I would like to happen.

If he could be given a superpower?

"Sometimes it would be very nice to be invisible when everything is going wrong, but honestly just be yourself and you can't go wrong. The grandchildren bring me down to earth."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle getting his tea sorted from the Chorley Markets

As we stroll around the markets it is noticed that he cannot make it far without being stopped for a selfie or a quick chat with a passerby telling him to "keep up the good work". You get a sense that this is a man who values the comforts of his home town along with the people. You can take the man out of Chorley as the say..

