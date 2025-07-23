Celebrity guest to re-open Preston’s Harris Museum - and you could meet them
Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park will be doing the honours when the doors of the attraction re-open on Sunday 28th September.
The Preston-born, Oscar-winning animator will welcome visitors back into the Grade I-listed building after its four-year, £19m refurbishment.
It comes after it was announced earlier this week that a special Wallace and Gromit exhibition - ‘A Case at the Museum’ - will be on show through until the new year.
To mark the occasion, ten local residents will have the chance to meet Nick Park in person and take part in the opening day festivities - and The Harris is now calling for nominations from the public for people who deserve the opportunity (see details below).
The revamp has created what Preston City Council has described as the country’s first “blended” museum, art gallery and library.
Coun Anna Hindle, cabinet member for culture and arts - who will also be taking part in the re-opening ceremony, along with Preston Mayor Sue Whittam, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Park to The Harris to celebrate this momentous day.
“This is more than a reopening, it’s a new chapter for a space that belongs to the people of Preston. We want local residents to be right at the heart of it.”
Meet Nick Park – How to Nominate
Nominations are open until 1st September - and anyone with a Preston postcode (PR) can be nominated
A short explanation of why they deserve the opportunity must be provided.
Forms will be available online via The Harris website - and in person at the library. Ten winners will be selected at random and will:
- Meet and greet Nick Park.
- Join Nick Park and The Mayor of Preston during the official ribbon-cutting on 28th September.
Free Public Tickets for Opening Day
The Harris will open its doors to the public following the 10am ribbon-cutting ceremony.
To manage crowds, entry will be free but ticketed - with timed slots available throughout the day. Tickets will be available to book online from 1st September.
