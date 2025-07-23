Celebrity guest to re-open Preston’s Harris Museum - and you could meet them

Preston City Council has announced who will be cutting the ribbon on The Harris Museum when it reopens in the autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park will be doing the honours when the doors of the attraction re-open on Sunday 28th September.

The Preston-born, Oscar-winning animator will welcome visitors back into the Grade I-listed building after its four-year, £19m refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after it was announced earlier this week that a special Wallace and Gromit exhibition - ‘A Case at the Museum’ - will be on show through until the new year.

PCC

To mark the occasion, ten local residents will have the chance to meet Nick Park in person and take part in the opening day festivities - and The Harris is now calling for nominations from the public for people who deserve the opportunity (see details below).

The revamp has created what Preston City Council has described as the country’s first “blended” museum, art gallery and library.

Coun Anna Hindle, cabinet member for culture and arts - who will also be taking part in the re-opening ceremony, along with Preston Mayor Sue Whittam, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Park to The Harris to celebrate this momentous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is more than a reopening, it’s a new chapter for a space that belongs to the people of Preston. We want local residents to be right at the heart of it.”

Meet Nick Park – How to Nominate

Nominations are open until 1st September - and anyone with a Preston postcode (PR) can be nominated

A short explanation of why they deserve the opportunity must be provided.

Forms will be available online via The Harris website - and in person at the library. Ten winners will be selected at random and will:

Meet and greet Nick Park.

Join Nick Park and The Mayor of Preston during the official ribbon-cutting on 28th September.

Free Public Tickets for Opening Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harris will open its doors to the public following the 10am ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To manage crowds, entry will be free but ticketed - with timed slots available throughout the day. Tickets will be available to book online from 1st September.