Harris Museum's reopening exhibition to celebrate fellow Preston icons Wallace & Gromit
The Harris is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated reopening exhibition with a spectacular celebration of art and animation: ‘Wallace & Gromit In A Case At The Museum’.
This blockbuster exhibition will open Sunday, 28 September 2025 as the centrepiece of The Harris’ grand reopening after the completion of the Harris Your Place project.
What can we expect from the exhibition?
Bringing the whimsical worlds of Aardman’s beloved creations to life, this family-friendly exhibition will showcase the creative genius behind some of the UK’s most iconic characters, including Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Feathers McGraw.
Visitors will enjoy an immersive journey through original sketches, sets, and props, alongside interactive exhibits that offer a behind-the-scenes look at Aardman’s unique stop-motion animation techniques.
Marking almost 50 years of animation excellence, this exhibition not only celebrates Aardman’s legacy but also reflects The Harris’ mission to inspire creativity and curiosity in visitors of all ages says the landmark.
As the first major exhibition following the multi-million-pound Harris Your Place renovation of The Harris, ‘Wallace & Gromit In A Case At The Museum’ also represents a renewed commitment to making art and culture accessible to everyone.
What hs been said about the news?
Councillor Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council said, “We couldn’t think of a better way to welcome our visitors back to The Harris than with Aardman’s magical characters.
“This exhibition celebrates the artistry of animation and will be an unforgettable experience for families and fans.”
Nick Park, Creator of Wallace & Gromit said: “Growing up, I was always interested in Preston’s history and heritage, and The Harris played a big part in that. I found the museum fascinating as a child - I loved exploring the artifacts - and the Library was such a great resource.
“As a young inquisitive filmmaker, I spent time there, reading all about filmmaking and animation. The Harris has definitely left a lasting impression on me."
