Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council local elections 2022: results in full

The results are in from the count which saw Labour regain control of the council.
Turnout for the election in the borough was 30.47%.
Here are all the results:
Audley & Queen`s Park ward
JAN-VIRMANI Yusuf Independent 642
LORGAT Hifzur Conservative 262
PATEL Mohammed Yusuf Independent 340
RAJA Ehsan Pazir Labour 811 – elected
Bastwell & Daisyfield ward
AKHTAR Parwaiz Labour 1713 – elected
PATEL Fajila Conservative 529
Billinge & Beardwood ward
FAZAL Tasleem Labour 1451 – elected
MAHMOOD Tahir Independent 170
SHAH Rizwan Ali Conservative 620
Blackburn Central ward
BHATTI Siama Shaheen Independent 84
KHAN Zamir Labour 1093 – elected
PATEL Ismail Ibrahim Bapu Independent 115
SABIR Ghulam Conservative 328
Blackburn South & Lower Darwen ward
JOHNSON Liz Ann Labour 586
SLATER Jacqueline Conservative 878 – elected
Blackburn South East ward
MURRAY Keith Vincent Conservative 302
SHORROCK Jim Labour 820 – elected
Darwen East ward
DAVIES Mark Peter Liberal Democrat 446
MCCAUGHRAN Martin Frederick Labour 902 - elected
SLATER Ryan John David Conservative 307
Darwen South ward
CONNOR Kevin Conservative 880 – elected
EAST John Liberal Democrat 299
JACKSON Matthew Anthony Labour 731
Darwen West ward
CROOK Janine Elizabeth Conservative 660
PLUMLEY Connor Michael Liberal Democrat 77
SMITH David Labour 1411 – elected
Ewood ward
CADE Les Brian Conservative 564
WHITTINGHAM Elaine Labour 860 – elected
Little Harwood & Whitebirk ward
KAPADIA Mohmmed Amin Conservative 549
KHAN Sonia Sultana Labour 1357 – elected
Livesey with Pleasington ward
HARDMAN Derek J Conservative 1355 – elected
JACKSON Michael John Labour 698
Mill Hill & Moorgate ward
MOORE Rick Jeffrey Conservative 481
SMITH Jim Edward Labour 801 – elected
Roe Lee ward
ALI Saj Labour 1312 – elected
ARNOLD Henry Julian Conservative 680
RILEY Phil Labour 1217 – elected
VOEGT Helen Alexandria Roscoe Conservative 663
Shear Brow & Corporation Park ward
KHONAT Suleman Labour 1875 – elected
MARROW Carolyn Margaret Conservative 188
Wensley Fold ward
ALLI Aaliyah Iman Conservative 210
IMTIAZ Sabahat Labour 1697 – elected
West Pennine ward
JOHNSON Bernard Kenneth Liberal Democrat 262
ROWLEY Jude David Labour 774
SLATER Julie Helen Conservative 1336 – elected