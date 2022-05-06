Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council local elections 2022: results in full

The Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council local election count took place in King Georges Hall this morning (Friday, May 6) after residents headed to the polls on Thursday.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:35 pm

The results are in from the count which saw Labour regain control of the council.

Turnout for the election in the borough was 30.47%.

Here are all the results:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The count starting at King Georges Hall

Audley & Queen`s Park ward

JAN-VIRMANI Yusuf Independent 642

LORGAT Hifzur Conservative 262

PATEL Mohammed Yusuf Independent 340

RAJA Ehsan Pazir Labour 811 – elected

Bastwell & Daisyfield ward

AKHTAR Parwaiz Labour 1713 – elected

PATEL Fajila Conservative 529

Billinge & Beardwood ward

FAZAL Tasleem Labour 1451 – elected

MAHMOOD Tahir Independent 170

SHAH Rizwan Ali Conservative 620

Blackburn Central ward

BHATTI Siama Shaheen Independent 84

KHAN Zamir Labour 1093 – elected

PATEL Ismail Ibrahim Bapu Independent 115

SABIR Ghulam Conservative 328

Blackburn South & Lower Darwen ward

JOHNSON Liz Ann Labour 586

SLATER Jacqueline Conservative 878 – elected

Blackburn South East ward

MURRAY Keith Vincent Conservative 302

SHORROCK Jim Labour 820 – elected

Darwen East ward

DAVIES Mark Peter Liberal Democrat 446

MCCAUGHRAN Martin Frederick Labour 902 - elected

SLATER Ryan John David Conservative 307

Darwen South ward

CONNOR Kevin Conservative 880 – elected

EAST John Liberal Democrat 299

JACKSON Matthew Anthony Labour 731

Darwen West ward

CROOK Janine Elizabeth Conservative 660

PLUMLEY Connor Michael Liberal Democrat 77

SMITH David Labour 1411 – elected

Ewood ward

CADE Les Brian Conservative 564

WHITTINGHAM Elaine Labour 860 – elected

Little Harwood & Whitebirk ward

KAPADIA Mohmmed Amin Conservative 549

KHAN Sonia Sultana Labour 1357 – elected

Livesey with Pleasington ward

HARDMAN Derek J Conservative 1355 – elected

JACKSON Michael John Labour 698

Mill Hill & Moorgate ward

MOORE Rick Jeffrey Conservative 481

SMITH Jim Edward Labour 801 – elected

Roe Lee ward

ALI Saj Labour 1312 – elected

ARNOLD Henry Julian Conservative 680

RILEY Phil Labour 1217 – elected

VOEGT Helen Alexandria Roscoe Conservative 663

Shear Brow & Corporation Park ward

KHONAT Suleman Labour 1875 – elected

MARROW Carolyn Margaret Conservative 188

Wensley Fold ward

ALLI Aaliyah Iman Conservative 210

IMTIAZ Sabahat Labour 1697 – elected

West Pennine ward

JOHNSON Bernard Kenneth Liberal Democrat 262

ROWLEY Jude David Labour 774

SLATER Julie Helen Conservative 1336 – elected