Apartments on Preston's former Park Hotel site poised to get the green light

Plans to develop more than 400 apartments within Preston’s former Park Hotel and its grounds are set to be approved after changes were made to address concerns over how they would affect the setting of the historic building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A single level has been removed from one of two new apartment blocks to be built on the site – which overlooks Miller Park – meaning that it will now range between seven and nine storeys in height, rather than eight to 10, as originally conceived. The second block has also been modified at its highest point.

Preston City Council planning officers will now recommend that councillors on the authority’s planning committee approve the revised scheme when they meet to consider it next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority – along with Historic England, The Gardens Trust and Lancashire Gardens Trust – had raised the scale of the new buildings as an issue after the application, by the Heaton Group, was submitted last May.

How the new apartment blocks will appear in the grounds of the Park Hotel (image: DAY Architectural Ltd.)

Historic England had been concerned that the height of the now-reduced block would “compete with the prominence of the Park Hotel” and sought a “less dominant elevation design” overall, according to the applicant’s revised planning documents.

The organisation says that the amended proposal would result in a “low level of less than substantial harm” to the setting of both Miller and Avenham Parks – and concludes that this “could be outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme”.

The Gardens Trust and Lancashire Gardens Trust have not commented on the redesigned proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the plans, the hotel building itself – which was last in use in 2011 as a Lancashire County Council office building, six decades after the last guests had stayed there – will be converted into a so-called “apart-hotel”, with 65 rooms.

The now seven to nine-storey block will contain 193 apartments and, as well as losing a floor, it has also been repositioned to sit in line with the frontage of the hotel, in order to address another concern raised by Historic England.

The second block will house 128 apartments across a maximum of nine floors. The design of the top floor has been altered, with a previously proposed grey cladding being removed.

A standalone building at number 8 East Cliff - also formerly council offices – will be converted into six self-contained, one-bedroomed flats.