An urban explorer has shared some eerie photos taken at the former Park Hotel in Preston.

The 140-year-old building on East Cliff existed as a luxury hotel for over seventy decades (opening first in 1883), before being used as Lancashire County Council offices from the 1950s onwards.

Since the local authority vacated the building in 2011, it has been largely unused and back in October 2022, an urban explorer called Chaotic Footsteps visited the premises to capture the derelict scenes.

Chaotic Footsteps is a 33-year-old urban explorer from Yorkshire who started exploring various abandoned buildings when lockdown restrictions began easing.

They have explored and documented over 500 places across the world, and still have 234 to post online, choosing to wait a while before posting their pictures as they do not want to encourage vandals to the depicted scenes.

Why did Chaotic Footsteps visit Park House Hotel?

Chaotic Footsteps said: “I had seen Park House Hotel/Adult Social Building when at Preston Railway Station as it slightly stands out from the platforms. I knew it was derelict, but didn’t get chance [to explore as had set ticket then I came across it online. So decided to commute from Leeds to check it out and I wasn’t disappointed. It’s such disappointment seeing buildings deteriorate in such a way and get trashed.

Why did they start urban exploring?

Chaotic Footsteps answered: “I got into urbex by watching videos and seeing other explorers online, but one afternoon, a friend, a relative and myself went down to Woodhouse Moor [near Leeds] on a hunt for a war bunker there. I loved hunting for it and taking in my surroundings; it took a while to find it, it felt like we weren’t going to and it had already turned dark on a winters evening but we got there in the end – it was a great experience.

“I never thought I’d get a chance get my hands dirty and do it myself, but I’m so glad I have. I have a few health issues so can’t do much really but when I’m exploring I feel like different person and I kind of now crave the tense feeling it gives me.”

Has Chaotic Footsteps visited anywere else in Preston?

They replied: “I had my eyes set on St Joseph’s orphanage, but unfortunately arrived too late. The only other nearby I’ve completed would be Shakespeare Foundry, which is in High Walton on the outskirts of Preston.”

What have the building’s owners said about the pictures?

The owners have been approached but have not commented, however a spokesperson for BNP Paribas Real Estate, who take care of the security, said: “This incident took place prior to a series of robust additional security measures being introduced to ensure the building's safeguarding, which includes CCTV cameras, steel shuttering, fencing, a dedicated alarm system, and a 24-hour dog handler to walk the site at night.

“We are in contact with the local police and will not hesitate to report any suspicious or illicit activity to be dealt with accordingly.”

Take a look at the images below:

1 . Exploring Park House Hotel A selection of images from October 2022... Photo: Chaotic Footsteps Photo Sales

2 . Exploring Park House Hotel A first floor staircase Photo: Chaotic Footsteps Photo Sales

3 . Exploring Park House Hotel Left: a toilet block. Right: a large room Photo: Chaotic Footsteps Photo Sales