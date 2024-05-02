15 pictures as voters across Lancashire and UK head to polls for local election 2024

Voters across England and Wales are heading to the polls on Thursday in a series of local elections.
Elections are taking place in 107 local authorities across the country, with 2,636 seats up for grabs.
Voters will also choose the mayor of London, London assembly members and ten other mayors outside the capital.
There is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.
Voters in England and Wales will also choose new police and crime commissioners. There are just 15 hours to make a selection, as the polling stations are to close at 10pm.
The results will be announced in coming days.
Here are 15 pictures from today:
