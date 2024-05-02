Preston local elections 2024: all you need to know as the polls open
Polling stations in the city council area are open from 7am until 10pm – and voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot (see list of options below).
If you have a postal vote that you have not yet returned, it must be handed in at your nominated polling station before 10pm in order for it to be counted.
Sixteen of Preston City Council’s 48 seats are up grabs – one in each ward. Thirty-one seats are currently held by Labour, with the Conservative oposition holding 10 and the Liberal Democrats seven.
The majority of the contests are three-way battles between candidates representing the ruling Labour group, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
However, in two wards there are candidates for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition on the ballot paper, a Reform UK candidate is contesting one seat and independent candidates are standing in two others.
Residents also have a vote in the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
These are the candidates in each of Preston City Council’s 16 wards, along with the parties they represent (an asterisk denotes an incumbent councillor in the ward):
Ashton
DANIEL DUCKWORTH - Conservative Party
JAMES HULL* - Labour Party
REBECCA POTTER - Liberal Democrats
Brookfield
EDWARD CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats
SARA HOLMES - Labour Party
AL-YASA KHAN - Conservative Party
Cadley
PAUL BALSHAW - Independent
JONO GRISDALE - Labour Party
SARAH HART - Conservative Party
JULIE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats
City Centre
SALIM DESAI* - Labour and Co-operative Party
PETER LAWRENCE - Liberal Democrats
ANDY PRATT - Conservative Party
Deepdale
SIRAZ NATHA* - Labour Party
HASAN TUNAY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
JURGEN VOGES - Liberal Democrats
NILLI WILLIAMSON - Conservative Party
Fishwick and Frenchwood
ALANA MULLEN - Liberal Democrats
MARTYN RAWLINSON* - Labour and Co-operative Party
ISHAQ VAEZ - Conservative Party
Garrision
CLAIRE CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats
PETER KELLY* - Labour Party
LAKWINDER SINGH - Conservative Party
Greyfriars
AVERY GREATOREX - Labour Party
DAVE LEME DA SILVA - Conservative Party
MICHAEL PEAK - Liberal Democrats
Ingol and Cottam
TREVOR HART* - Conservative Party
ADAM MALIK - Labour Party
DAVID PRESTON - Reform UK
BEN WARD - Liberal Democrats
Lea and Larches
ANN COWELL - Independent
MARK JEWELL - Liberal Democrats
JENNY MEIN* - Labour Party
TRACY SLATER - Conservative Party
Plungington
NWEEDA KHAN* - Labour Party
MARTIN MCKEEVER - Conservative Party
CRISTINA MYLROIE - Liberal Democrats
JOEL PATTON - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Preston Rural East
MARK BELL* - Conservative Party
VICTORIA BLUNDELL - Labour Party
JOANNE JOYNER - Liberal Democrats
Preston Rural North
TAYLOR DONOUGHUE-SMITH - Labour Party
DANIEL GUISE - Liberal Democrats
KEITH MIDDLEBROUGH* - Conservative Party
Ribbleton
KATE BOSMAN - Liberal Democrats
ANNA HINDLE* - Labour and Co-operative Party
MARY KENNEDY - Conservative Party
Sharoe Green
GEORGE KULBACKI - Liberal Democrats
MARK ROUTLEDGE - Labour Party
DAVID WALKER* - Conservative Party
St. Matthews
SOHAIB ASHRAF - Conservative Party
SULEMAN SARWAR* - Labour and Co-operative Party
RENE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats
WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?
To vote in person at a polling station, you will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness of you):
***a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA state) or a Commonwealth country;
***a photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;
***a blue badge ;
***an older person's bus pass;
***a disabled person's bus pass;
***an Oyster 60+ Card;
*** a Freedom Pass:
***an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);
***a biometric immigration document;
***a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);
*** a national identity card issued by an EEA state.
