Police warning after irresponsible youths caught launching fireworks at Burnley residents

The warning has been issued this evening by PC Ashley James and PCSO Lonsdale, of Burnley and Padiham Police, after youths were caught setting off fireworks towards the direction of members of the public.

The incident happened in the Barden Lane area of Burnley and police will continue to patrol the area throughout the evening.

PC James said: "We are aware of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks in the Barden Lane area. We have recovered a bag of fireworks with the Park Rangers today after young people had been firing them at members of the public.

Fireworks found by police