South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out speed checks across Lancashire earlier this week with surprising results.

Officers were out and about on Wednesday doing Speed Enforcement in 30mph areas of South Ribble after they were highlighted by members of the public as high speeding areas.

In total officers scanned 372 cars in 30 mph zones and - only had to speak to two drivers who were doing 35mph! | South Ribble Police

Speed check roads included:

Station Road - New Longton.

Watkin Lane - Lostock Hall.

Wheelton Lane - Leyland.

Chapel Lane - Longton.

Police also stopped 43 vehicles in Catterall for speed checks earlier this month - three of which didn't receive a smiley face. | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Whilst we have quite good results from today yesterday we operated a Community Road Watch in Bamber Bridge yesterday with disappointing results.

“88 vehicles were scanned on Brownedge Lane, which is a 20mph zone, with 34 vehicles speeding and one vehicle driving at 41mph!”

The LRSP is made up of individual organisations who work together to support effective coordination, and delivery of safer roads activity across Lancashire to reduce road casualties.

If you feel there are any other areas that are a speed concern, you can raise awareness of speeding and road safety issues in the local area via Lancashire Road Safety HERE.