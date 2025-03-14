Police stop over 300 vehicles in 30mph zones in South Ribble areas - this is how many failed

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:24 BST
South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out speed checks across Lancashire earlier this week with surprising results.

Officers were out and about on Wednesday doing Speed Enforcement in 30mph areas of South Ribble after they were highlighted by members of the public as high speeding areas.

In total officers scanned 372 cars in 30 mph zones and - only had to speak to two drivers who were doing 35mph!placeholder image
In total officers scanned 372 cars in 30 mph zones and - only had to speak to two drivers who were doing 35mph! | South Ribble Police

Speed check roads included:

Station Road - New Longton.

Watkin Lane - Lostock Hall.

Wheelton Lane - Leyland.

Chapel Lane - Longton.

In total officers scanned 372 cars in 30 mph zones and - only had to speak to two drivers who were doing 35mph!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police also stopped 43 vehicles in Catterall for speed checks earlier this month - three of which didn't receive a smiley face.placeholder image
Police also stopped 43 vehicles in Catterall for speed checks earlier this month - three of which didn't receive a smiley face. | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Whilst we have quite good results from today yesterday we operated a Community Road Watch in Bamber Bridge yesterday with disappointing results.

“88 vehicles were scanned on Brownedge Lane, which is a 20mph zone, with 34 vehicles speeding and one vehicle driving at 41mph!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The LRSP is made up of individual organisations who work together to support effective coordination, and delivery of safer roads activity across Lancashire to reduce road casualties.

If you feel there are any other areas that are a speed concern, you can raise awareness of speeding and road safety issues in the local area via Lancashire Road Safety HERE.

Related topics:South RibblePoliceTravelTrafficLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice