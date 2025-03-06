Police stopped 43 vehicles in Catterall for speed checks earlier this week.

Updating the public on their findings, Garstang and Over Wyre Police said that while most motorists adhered to the speed limit, some still fell short.

Peekaboo! | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

They said: “We have been out in Catterall following concerns raised about speeding cars along this road.

“We checked the speed of 43 cars and found most to be sticking to the speed limit- Thank you.

“Sadly 3 vehicles didn't get a smiley face on the speed indicator as they were going too fast.”

They added that they were currently contacting the three drivers who failed to ‘give them some advice about their speed.’

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) is made up of individual organisations who work together to support effective coordination, and delivery of safer roads activity across Lancashire to reduce road casualties.