Police search for convicted stalker with links to Preston and Penwortham

Lancashire Police say they want to speak to John Pennington, 39, from West Derby near Liverpool, in connection with harassment, stalking and criminal damage offences.

Pennington, who has links to Preston, Penwortham, the Knotty Ash area of Liverpool, Birkenhead and Bolton, is between 5ft 11 and 6ft tall, of a stocky build, with short dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

In 2019, Pennington was jailed for 29 months at Liverpool Crown Court after his former partner, a woman from St Helens, said she was left suicidal after he mounted a terrifying stalking campaign against her.

The court heard how Pennington, then aged 37, could not accept the relationship was over and bombarded his ex-partner with messages from fake social media accounts, in breach of a non-molestation order.

At one point he even fitted a tracking device to her car so he could follow her movements on his mobile phone.

Lancashire Police are urging the public not to approach him but to call them on 999 if he is spotted, quoting log 1125 of June 24.

For non-immediate sightings and other information on his whereabouts, you should call 101 and ask for Lancashire Police.

