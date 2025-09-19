Police have renewed an appeal to locate a missing teen who was last seen over two weeks ago at Preston Railway Station.

Malikey was last seen at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 2.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with short mousey brown hair.

Malikey, 15, was last seen at Preston railway station on September 2 | Lancashire Police

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a turquoise hood, a turquoise top and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We’ve been asking for your help to find missing Malikey, 15, who was last seen at Preston Railway Station on 2nd September.

“To update you, Malikey is still missing and the search for him is now being led by Cheshire Police.”

If you see Malikey call 999. If you have any information about Malikey’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1532 of September 2.