Missing teenage boy, 15, last seen at Preston railway station nine days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy, 15, who was last seen at Preston railway station nine days ago.

Malikey was last seen at around 10.30pm on September 2.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall with short mousey brown hair.

Malikey, 15, was last seen at Preston railway station on September 2 | Lancashire Police

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a turquoise hood, a turquoise top and black trainers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since he was reported as missing, enquiries have been ongoing to find Malikey, but we are now asking for your help.

“If you see him, phone 999.”

If you have any information about Malikey’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1532 of September 2.