Police have provided an update after a man in his 40s died after a house fire in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The fire ripped through a property an address in Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire at Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday. | Cumbria Police

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said at the time: “We can confirm that sadly there has been one fatality - a man aged in his 40s has died.

“He was recovered from the property where the fire started – and he was declared deceased at the scene at around 6.30am Sunday morning.”

Emergency services remain in attendance in Kirkby Lonsdale today.

A spokesperson for the police said that agencies are on the ground to offer support and help answer any queries.

Police have said Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area. | North Yorkshire Police

They said: “Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area.”

“This cordon will continue to be in place – structural engineers have been on site assessing the damage to affected buildings and we will share updates on this as soon as we can.”

They advised residents, visitors or businesses wanting support or needing help to visit St Mary’s Church.

The council will also endeavour to carry out bin collections to planned properties, subject to traffic routes and diversions.