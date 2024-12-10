Police release update after house fire on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale kills man
The fire ripped through a property an address in Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said at the time: “We can confirm that sadly there has been one fatality - a man aged in his 40s has died.
“He was recovered from the property where the fire started – and he was declared deceased at the scene at around 6.30am Sunday morning.”
Emergency services remain in attendance in Kirkby Lonsdale today.
A spokesperson for the police said that agencies are on the ground to offer support and help answer any queries.
They said: “Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area.”
“This cordon will continue to be in place – structural engineers have been on site assessing the damage to affected buildings and we will share updates on this as soon as we can.”
They advised residents, visitors or businesses wanting support or needing help to visit St Mary’s Church.
The council will also endeavour to carry out bin collections to planned properties, subject to traffic routes and diversions.