Police release update after house fire on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale kills man

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:09 BST
Police have provided an update after a man in his 40s died after a house fire in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The fire ripped through a property an address in Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire at Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday.placeholder image
The fire at Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday. | Cumbria Police

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said at the time: “We can confirm that sadly there has been one fatality - a man aged in his 40s has died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was recovered from the property where the fire started – and he was declared deceased at the scene at around 6.30am Sunday morning.”

Emergency services remain in attendance in Kirkby Lonsdale today.

A spokesperson for the police said that agencies are on the ground to offer support and help answer any queries.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have said Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area.placeholder image
Police have said Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area. | North Yorkshire Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They said: “Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians and a cordon in place around the affected area.”

“This cordon will continue to be in place – structural engineers have been on site assessing the damage to affected buildings and we will share updates on this as soon as we can.”

They advised residents, visitors or businesses wanting support or needing help to visit St Mary’s Church.

The council will also endeavour to carry out bin collections to planned properties, subject to traffic routes and diversions.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceFire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice