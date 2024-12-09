Pedestrian, 70, dies after being hit by lorry on Bolton Road in Darwen
A DAF lorry struck a pedestrian on the A666 Bolton Road shortly before 10.50am today.
The pedestrian, 70-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed between Church Street and Green Street for several hours as officers investigated the incident.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts at this very sad time are with the man’s family and loved ones.
“They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
“As part of the investigation, we are appealing for witnesses to the collision and to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0367 of December 9.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.