Police release CCTV images of men after fight outside Whalley pub

Police are keen to speak to them after an altercation in Whalley on Saturday night (December 18th).

Officers were called just before 11pm to reports of a fight taking place outside the De Lacy Arms on King Street.

Police investigations are ongoing into the incident, but they need the public's help to identify the men on the images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to identify these men who were inside the pub before the fight

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Do you recognise these men? We need to speak to them following an altercation in Whalley on Saturday night (December 18th). We were called at around 10:55pm to the report of a fight taking place between two groups outside the De Lacey Arms on King Street. We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and why, so are keen to trace the men pictured, who are believed to have been inside the pub before the incident.

"If you think you know who they are, or you have any information about what occurred, you can call 101 quoting incident reference 0023 of December 19th.