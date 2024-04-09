Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester Police said it has referred itself to the IOPC over previous contact with Bradford stabbing victim Kulsama Akter and suspect Habibur Masum.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was pushing her baby son in a pram when she was stabbed to death by 25-year-old Habibur Masum outside of a shop in Bradford on Saturday, April 6.

The baby was unharmed and a police hunt was launched to locate Masum, who is from Oldham in Greater Manchester, but has links to Burnley and Chester.

It was later confirmed that the pair knew each other, whilst West Yorkshire Police also said that Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had had previous contact with the force.

In the latest development, West Yorkshire Police have said a 25-year-old man from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire over the death of Kulsuma Akter. This is thought to be Masum.

However in a separate update, Greater Manchester Police have said that, due to the suspect’s links to Greater Manchester and due to this previous police contact, they have referred themselves to the body which looks into police misconduct.

West Yorkshire Police had also referred themselves.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes from GMP Oldham district said: "We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsama Akter's family at this truly distressing time.

"Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of enquiry to locate him. I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 as a matter of urgency.

"Due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsama Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

The police self referral came just hours after armed cops stormed a house in Burnley in search for Masum at around noon yesterday, with eye witnesses saying offices led a man and a woman away.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said.

Masum is believed to be from Bangladesh and was in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied for a masters in marketing and digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire between 2021 and 2023.

Days before the attack he posted a picture of him posing with a woman and baby beneath a sign that reads “love”.

Following the arrest of what is assumed to be Masum, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.