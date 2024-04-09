Driver of a 44 tonne HGV has been charged with drink driving in Lancashire

The driver of a 44 tonne HGV has been charged with drink driving in Lancashire.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:01 BST
On Sunday night (April 7), a 44 tonne HGV was seen driving dangerously travelling southbound on the M6 near Lancaster.

The driver failed to stop for officers, however was managed to be brought to a stop by the Road Policing Unit.

The driver was breathalysed and was almost three times over the limit.

James Tulloch, 52, from Cornwall, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal limit and failing to stop for police, and will appear in court today. 

