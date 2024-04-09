Driver of a 44 tonne HGV has been charged with drink driving in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday night (April 7), a 44 tonne HGV was seen driving dangerously travelling southbound on the M6 near Lancaster.

The driver failed to stop for officers, however was managed to be brought to a stop by the Road Policing Unit.

A HGV driver has been charged after he was caught driving over the limit in Lancashire.

The driver was breathalysed and was almost three times over the limit.