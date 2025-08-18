A Lancashire woman has been jailed for an animal welfare offence after causing her dogs to attack and kill an elderly cat in her back garden in Padiham.

(WARNING: Contains distressing images)

Alexandra Jade Gregson, 35, of Alma Street, Padiham, Burnley, was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court last week following an RSPCA prosecution.

The charity’s frontline officers investigated after a video was posted to Snapchat which showed two dogs attacking a black and white cat in a garden.

The dead body of the cat, called Poppy, was then found in a bin near the address. In the video, Gregson can be heard repeatedly shouting at her dogs: “You p*ssy’s, get it Zola, get that little cat. Go on Zola, get it!”

The cat, who belonged to a neighbour, can be seen being chased by the dogs and at one point, the cat seems to freeze in fear and one of the dogs pounces.

A vet report which summarised the video, stated: “The dogs do not appear to readily want to attack the cat but following the repeated commands from the owner they do.

“The woman makes no attempt to stop the attack on the cat but is actively encouraging it to happen. When she says ‘leave it’ and ‘come’ in the last 20 seconds of the video she makes no physical attempt to help the cat.

“The woman laughs during the attack thus appearing to find the attack amusing and entertaining.”

Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated for the RSPCA, added: “This video is incredibly distressing to watch and it is evident from the very start that Gregson is encouraging and inciting these dogs to attack the cat.

“This goes on for more than a minute with Gregson’s commands to ‘get it’ becoming louder and more forceful and the dogs in turn become more aggressive towards Poppy.

“This must have been a terrifying experience for Poppy and would have caused her considerable suffering to be attacked and killed like this.”

In May last year, RSPCA Inspector Laura Baker attended the property in Alma Street, after viewing the footage of the attack, where she saw a black and white crossbreed dog with the same markings as the dog in the Snapchat video inside a training cage.

She also explored the yard and confirmed that in her opinion, it was very evidently the same garden as shown in the video.

Poppy was a 15-year-old black and white cat who belonged to a nearby neighbour. She was reported as having arthritis and so she didn’t wander very far from her home.

Her owner reported that his sister had seen a Facebook post that Poppy may have been attacked by dogs.

When they searched for their much-loved cat, the owner’s sister found her body in a bin at the rear of Gregson’s property.

A post mortem of her body found that she had suffered from a torn liver, there was blood within her abdominal cavity and bleeding lesions to her left kidney and stomach which were consistent with blunt force trauma and would have suffered from pain and distress as a result of the dog bites inflicted during the attack which resulted in her death.

In mitigation, the court heard that Gregson has been in custody for 12 weeks - due to other offences - and has been making efforts to engage with the prison regime.

The court also heard that she has been engaging with drug and alcohol teams.

She was sentenced to 10 months immediate custody for the animal welfare offence and a total of 22 months for all offences.

She was banned from keeping animals for life and a confiscation order put in place for any animals she owns. She was also ordered to pay costs of £9,906.74.

In sentencing remarks, Her Honour Judge Sara Dodd said: “It is perhaps hard to put into words how sadistic and persistent that episode was.

“Your dogs took a significant amount of encouragement before they began, let alone continued their attack on Poppy.

“They had absolutely no interest in that cat before you goaded them into attacking her.”