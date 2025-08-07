Police have warned troublemakers will be ‘firmly dealt with’ after the force was made aware of a protest planned for the Tickled Trout Hotel in Preston.

Lancashire Police has been made aware of a possible protest next month at the hotel in Preston New Road, which is being currently being used to for the government’s Afghan resettlement scheme.

Tickled Trout closed to the public in June after the Macdonald Hotel group agreed a contract with the Ministry of Defence to provide accommodation for Afghans who supported British forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The hotel, close to the River Ribble and M6, was selected for use by the Minister of Defence under the government’s Afghan resettlement scheme | Lancashire Post / National World

They were relocated to the UK after their lives were deemed at risk under the Taliban following the withdrawal of US and UK troops from the war-torn country in 2021. You can read more about their move to Preston here.

Sporadic protests have occurred outside the hotel in Preston New Road this summer, where a small group - often a single man - have expressed their opposition with a Union Flag banner bearing the slogan ‘Enough is Enough’.

About 1,000 protestors gathered in Blackpool over the following weekend and a number of arrests were made by scores of baton-wielding police who spent more than six hours trying to quell the trouble | The Gazette

Lancashire Police were recently made aware of a Facebook post about a ‘peaceful protest’ planned for the Tickled Trout Hotel in September. If the protest goes ahead, the force said its officers will “balance the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption”.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We want to reassure the communities of Lancashire, if we become aware of planned protests or disorder, we can respond quickly and effectively.

“Appropriate resources will be deployed in response to planned protests or disorder, while dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities.

“The policing response to planned protests will balance the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.

Parts of Blackpool descended into violent disorder during the riots of August last year|Getty Images | Getty Images

“If anyone commits a criminal offence at a protest or undertakes disorder they will be dealt with fairly but firmly and within the law.

“In Lancashire we have a strong tradition of community and we will work with residents and partners to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately.”

Police forces are said to be braced for further protests and disorder across the UK this weekend, as anti-migrant demonstrations continue outside hotels housing asylum seekers. At least eight protests have been organised for this weekend in cities such as Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth.

Police officers detaining a person during an anti-immigration protest in Blackpool in August 2024 | PA

Nick Lowles, CEO at Hope Not Hate said: "Sadly, we fear that we could be heading for another long, hot summer of community and racial tensions.

“It’s clear from Epping how an arrest, an allegation or a rumour can quickly take hold, be whipped up and racialised by the far right and result in serious and violent disorder.

“Sexual violence and crime impacts all communities and involve perpetrators of all races. The far right’s attempts to pin all crime on immigrations is both disingenuous and dangerous.

“It’s essential that proactive steps are taken to reduce tension and the potential for trouble. We can’t just oppose these protests, politicians need to listen, to understand the concerns of communities and offer practical solutions.

“Fundamentally, we’ve got to give communities hope that their day to day lives are getting better, otherwise we are just driving people in the hands of the far right.”