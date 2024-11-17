Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have given an update on a homeless man who has not been seen since Tuesday’s fire at a derelict building in Preston city centre.

Rough sleeper Marcin Kozierowski, 37, who is known in the city centre and is believed to have been among a number of homeless to shelter within the derelict building, was reported missing on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called around 6.30pm on Tuesday to a report of a fire at a property on Church Street.

Following information that people may have been sleeping rough in the building a thorough search was carried out by colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and dogs from the urban search and rescue team sifted through its charred wreckage for a third day, but found no sign of any casualties.

In an update, Preston Police confirmed he had been found safe and well.

They said: “You will be aware that over the last few days the emergency services and partners have been working on the site of a fire in Preston city centre and we wanted to let you know the latest.

“We specifically appealed for help to find Marcin Kozierowski, 37, following information he may have been one of those sleeping rough and we are pleased to say he has been found safe.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we carried out the work we needed to at the site.”

A road closure remains in place to vehicles and pedestrians.

The closures are Manchester Road and Church Street, Church Row and Church Street and Guild Row and Church Street, with diversions in place.

The alternative route for traffic affected by the closure is via Church Street – Fishergate - Glovers Court - Syke Street - Avenham Lane - Manchester Road and Church Street.

The no-fly zone which was put in place has now been rescinded.A joint investigation between police and fire services into the cause of the fire is ongoing.If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 1197 of November 12.

Control of the site has now been handed to Preston City Council.