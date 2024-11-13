Preston fire: New pictures and video show devastating aftermath of city centre blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New pictures and video show the devastating aftermath of last night’s blaze in Preston city centre.

The fire-hit building behind The Old Dog Inn and Sandos takeaway in Church Street was left gutted by the blaze which broke out around 6.15pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the damage is seen in pictures taken by the Post’s photographer who visited the scene earlier today.

The aftermath of a huge fire at a derelict building off Church Street in Preston city centre on Tuesday evening. Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard / LEP | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The roof and gable end at the rear of the four-storey redbrick building has collapsed, exposing charred wooden beams. An adjoining building - next to Sandos takeaway - was also wrecked by the fire, with pictures showing its tiled roof partially collapsed.

Fortunately, the takeaway and neighbouring businesses appear unscathed thanks to fire crews who worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Crews continued working at the scene today, with search dogs tasked with hunting through the wreckage for any casualties. No deaths or injuries have been reported at this stage.

Lancashire Police said the cause has yet to established and have not said whether they suspect the fire to be accidental or arson. Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard / LEP | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Most of the roads around the scene have reopened, including Church Street and Manchester Road, but Shepherd Street - closest to the scene - remains shut while police investigate alongside the fire service.

The derelict building - centre - before it was ravaged by fire on Tuesday night (November 12) | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 6.18pm yesterday, four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Blackpool, along with two aerial ladder platforms, the stinger, and the drone were called to a derelict building fire on Church Street, Preston.

“Firefighters used two jets. The stinger was being used to continue to damp down hot spots.

“Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and a thermal imaging camera to further monitor the fire, and at this time, no further hotspots have been found.

The roof and gable end at the rear of the four-storey redbrick building has collapsed, exposing charred wooden beams. Fortunately, neighbouring businesses appear unscathed thanks to fire crews who worked through the night to bring the blaze under control. Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard / LEP | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The search dogs will be attending shortly. Crews remain in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established.”

Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone with information on how the fire started to come forward.

The derelict building - centre - before it was ravaged by fire on Tuesday night (November 12) | Google

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 6.31pm yesterday (November 12) we were called to reports of a fire in a derelict building on Church Street, Preston.

“Our officers and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended, with a cordon put in place.

“A joint investigation is underway between the police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

“If you have any information that could help us in our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 1197 of November 12.”