Police have arrested two suspects in a hit and run which left a five-year-old seriously injured in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Belfield Road, Accrington at 5.44pm on Friday (August 29).

A five-year-old boy was left with serious injuries and it was reported that the driver of a white Toyota Prius had left the scene.

Lancashire Police said the child was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Two 20-year-old men from Accrington were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. They remain in custody.

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

"If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or any CCTV/dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1144 of August 29 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]"