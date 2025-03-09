Police issue update after disorder in town centre over Chorley FC vs Chester FC match
Following the match between Chorley FC vs Chester FC match at Victory Park, Chorley town centre then descended into chaos which resulted in police issuing a dispersal order which remained in effect until 8pm yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “Following the Chorley FC vs Chester FC match there has been Pockets of Disorder in Chorley Town Centre resulting in us issuing a Dispersal Order which runs from 5:10pm until 8pm only.
“This means that Under the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, police officers and PCSOs powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public, to leave the area.”
They added: “If anyone refuses to leave or returns to the area within the map attached then individuals risk being arrested. We will give rwgular updates regarding the situation.”
Chorley claimed victory by a score of 3-2.
