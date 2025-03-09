Police issue update after disorder in town centre over Chorley FC vs Chester FC match

Police have issued an update after disorder broke out after a football match in Chorley yesterday.

Following the match between Chorley FC vs Chester FC match at Victory Park, Chorley town centre then descended into chaos which resulted in police issuing a dispersal order which remained in effect until 8pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “Following the Chorley FC vs Chester FC match there has been Pockets of Disorder in Chorley Town Centre resulting in us issuing a Dispersal Order which runs from 5:10pm until 8pm only.

“This means that Under the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, police officers and PCSOs powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public, to leave the area.”

The dispersal order was in place yesterday until 8pm following what police described as 'pockets of disorder'. | Chorley Police

They added: “If anyone refuses to leave or returns to the area within the map attached then individuals risk being arrested. We will give rwgular updates regarding the situation.”

Chorley claimed victory by a score of 3-2.

