Police have issued a statement following a complaint over an incident at a Blackburn mosque.

The incident involving a woman took place at Jamia Ghosia Mosque in Audley on Friday evening.

Lancashire Police confirmed the woman was driving a car and, after multiple requests to stop were ignored, she was located in the car park of the mosque and immediately detained by police officers. | Google

Blackburn Central Councillor Tahir Mahmood said he had spoken to the individual involved and, over the weekend, had asked for an explanation from police.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At around 7pm on Friday 10th October officers requested a car to stop multiple times, and after this request was not followed, they located the car in the car park of Jamia Ghosia Mosque, Chester Street, Blackburn.

“The driver was spoken to, and following enquiries, no one was arrested.”

They added: “We acknowledge that a complaint has been made to our professional standards department, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

Police have heightened their presence at mosques following the Manchester synagogue terror attack earlier this month which killed two innocent worshippers.

53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, both from Crumpsallsadly lost their lives.

The attacker - 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, was also shot dead at the scene.