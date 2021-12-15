Fire crews from Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Blackpool tackled the blaze at Noor Hall, next to Masjid-e-Noor, in Noor Street at 2.41am.

The fire service said a shed at the back of the building had caught fire before spreading to Noor Hall, which houses a food bank for the community.

Police were called to the scene to help investigate whether the fire had been started deliberately, with officers still at the scene at lunchtime.

But following a joint investigation with fire chiefs, it was found that the cause was a defective light fitting at the back of the building.

Both police and the fire service have confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 2.41am on December 15, four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, and Bamber Bridge, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, attended a commercial building fire on Stanleyfield Road, Preston.

"The fire involved a shed which spread to a commercial building occupied by Gujarati Sunni Muslim Society Ltd.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

"A joint investigation between Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Constabulary has now concluded and determined the cause of the fire to be a defective light fitting at the rear of the property.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Firefighters and police officers are continuing to maintain a presence at the scene to reassure members of the local community."

